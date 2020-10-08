Reports: Manchester United ‘keeper Sergio Romero has his next move lined up

Sergio Romero isn’t happy that he’s still at Manchester United.

After a transfer to Everton fell through on deadline day, it appears that Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is now lining up a move to Major League Soccer after his hopes of joining The Toffees were dashed.

It’s reported that Romero wants to make a fresh start in America where the transfer window is open until October 29.

After Dean Henderson returned to Old Trafford to be David de Gea’s No 2, Romero has dropped to third choice at the club and it’s very unlikely that he’ll see any game time this season.

During the week, Romero’s wife, Eliana Guercio, took to social media to vent her frustrations at United’s stance.

‘Sergio Romero worked hard for his club. Last trophy they won, they lifted it with him,’ she wrote. ‘He helped the team reach 4 finals/semi-finals and then he was left on the bench only to lose them all. It is time for them to return the opportunity and let him go. Respect for once!’

It was understood that the Argentinian ‘keeper was moving to Goodison Park on loan as competition for Jordan Pickford, but the deal fell through when United demanded a fee for the 33-year-old.

Everton signed Robin Olsen from Roma instead.

Eliana Guercio has elaborated on the frustration of her and her husband, although she has thanked United fans for their support.

“It was a very stressful day for us,” Guercio said, via Manchester Evening News. “I have to say that I am sad, very sad on one and happy on the other hand.

“I am sad because Sergio deserved the opportunity to go to another club, he has shown what he can do and he worked every day.

“Right now he is training, just like he has been every day since he was in Argentina because he is a professional. He loves what he does and gives his all every day. I have known ever since I met about his passion and his work and his family obviously.

“It is a very sad day because he desired the chance to go to another club. He has worked hard every day for this, because he gives his all for United and I think that his chances of playing for United have gone down.

“This doesn’t sound right to me. It doesn’t appear honest or professional or serious that they have to let him go. I am very sad because of this.

“On the other hand I am happy because all of the fans of the club have shown all their amazing support.”

Last season, Sergio Romero played 17 times in all competitions for Manchester United.

