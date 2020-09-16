He looks set to join Spurs.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Sergio Reguilón Manchester United over the last few weeks but it appears that the defender will be playing in the Premier League, just not at Old Trafford.

Reguilón to join Spurs

With news that Gareth Bale is in talks with Tottenham about a return to the club on loan, things are looking up for Jose Mourinho’s side and Spurs fans could be celebrating another new arrival very soon with Reguilón set to arrive too.

Tottenham are expected to sign the Real Madrid left-back in a deal that’s worth €30m (£27.6m), according to various reports.

The defender spent last season on loan at Sevilla and it’s understood that Spurs have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old.

Man United linked with Reguilón

Reguilón was heavily linked with Manchester United but the deal fell through after United refused to accept the La Liga club’s insistence on a buyback clause.

In terms of the clause, the buy-back fee is reported to be around €45m but the final figure will depend on the incentivised add-ons included in the deal.

Real Madrid have also demanded a clause that they get the opportunity to match any bid Tottenham receive for the player.

It’s understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on making Serio Reguilón a Manchester United player but another stumbling block was the financial structure of the deal. Real Madrid wanted to receive the €30m up front, while United wanted an arrangement of €20m plus add-ons.

As for Tottenham’s pursuit of Bale, his representatives are also speaking to other Premier League clubs, but Real Madrid have not agreed a deal with anyone yet.

During this transfer window, Mourinho has spent in the region of £30m on the signings of free agent goalkeeper Joe Hart, right-back Matt Doherty from Wolves and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

The Spurs manager is also keen on signing another striker to provide cover for Harry Kane.

