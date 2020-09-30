Celtic make approach to take player off Jose Mourinho’s hands

Hell of a signing if Celtic can get Ryan Sessegnon.

Celtic have been linked with a loan move for Spurs’ left wing-back Ryan Sessegnon, although the Parkhead club would face stern competition for the 20-year-old’s signature.

With Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon arriving at Spurs this summer, it appears that Sessegnon has moved further down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A loan move for the England u-21 international seems to be the most likely option.

In terms of competition for Celtic, it has been reported that Southampton, Brighton and Leeds United are all interested in Sessegnon, who has not featured for Spurs so far this season.

Tottenham signed the player for £25m last season from Fulham on a five-year deal but he has made only a dozen appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side, one of which was against Bayern Munich last year when he became the youngest Spurs player to score in the Champions League.

Sessegnon only featured in six league games last season and Sky Sports are reporting Celtic are interested in signing the 20-year-old on loan.

Neil Lennon has made no secret of his desire to land a new left-back to provide competition for Greg Taylor before the window closes on Monday.

The Scottish champions have also been linked with moves for left-backs Alfie Doughty and Casper Hojer.

As for the immediate future of both clubs, Celtic and Tottenham are in Europa League action this week.

The Scottish champions are away to FK Sarajevo, while Mourinho’s men host Maccabi Haifa in their tie.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 📰 Celtic have made an approach for Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon 💰 But finances of a potential deal seem problematic pic.twitter.com/N2Kfoilrn6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 30, 2020

