ITV release some of Roy Keane’s greatest ever punditry moments and they’re absolute gold

TV gold.

Throughout his TV career, Roy Keane has never been shy when it comes to expressing his opinion.

And if you’re a fan of the legendary midfielder, ITV has just the thing with these highlights of Keane punditry moments.

With news that Roy Keane has been made a regular pundit on the Sky Sports roster, football fans are going to be seeing a lot more of the Corkonian and whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Keane is box-office.

Granted, the Manchester United and Ireland icon isn’t as inciteful or analytical as the likes of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football, but if you want an honest and unfiltered opinion, Keane’s your man.

After all, this is the man that said he’d be “swinging punches” at David De Gea after his error for Steven Bergwijn’s goal in United’s draw away to Spurs last season.

While Keane has become a more regular fixture on Sky, it was at ITV where the ex Irish assistant coach cut his teeth as a fledgeling analysis and we’ve already been treated to plenty of brilliant Roy Keane punditry moments.

Well, to mark the start of the new English and international football season, the broadcaster has released some of Keane’s greatest moments in the ITV studios and there’s some absolute gold here.

For example, there’s his blistering conversation with Ian Wright and Gary Neville at World Cup 2018 after England were knocked out by Croatia, his dislike of Carlos Queiroz, and why he finds Mourinho irritating.

With two vides released, there are plenty of golden Roy Keane punditry moments to enjoy here.

Clips via ITV Sport

Read More About: Football, roy keane