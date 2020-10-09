Roy Keane slams the ‘idiotic’ England players that have broken COVID rules

Vintage Roy Keane here as he chats about the England players.

While Irish eyes were firmly focused on the playoff match against Slovakia in Bratislava, Roy Keane was in the ITV studios providing punditry on England’s 3-0 win over Wales.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin marked his international debut with a goal as Gareth Southgate’s side eased to victory in the friendly at Wembley.

Conor Coady and Danny Ings also got on the scoresheet as England continued to build momentum in a match that saw Gareth Southgate give four players (Saka, Calvert-Lewin, Barnes, James) their international debuts.

At present, England are second in their Nations League group but it’s arguable that some of the attention from their performances has been overshadowed by off the field events.

After their win in Iceland, Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were expelled from the squad after breaking the squad’s strict COVID protocols. Prior to the Wales match, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell all had to delay their arrival “as a precaution” following reports that the trio attended a social gathering.

To compound matters for Southgate, the England manager also had to deal with Harry Maguire’s highly-publicised arrest in Greece over the summer.

Speaking in his role as a pundit on ITV, former Manchester United captain Keane was very critical towards those England players that have given their manager unnecessary problems.

“Obviously, it’s just built up the frustration with Gareth. We’ve worked with Gareth, he’s one of the nicest guys you can meet, but even he’s felt enough is enough. I think some of the players’ behaviour has been ridiculous, proper idiotic behaviour. How many warnings can you give these players? Clearly from Gareth, enough’s enough. But Gareth is in a great position,” said the former Ireland assistant manager.

Keane adds: “Obviously he wants players to behave themselves because they’re representing their country, but the beauty for Gareth is he’s got great options. He can punish these lads, he can leave them out of the squad because he’s got so many options, really good attacking players who are in great forms for their clubs. In a strange way, as much as these lads are misbehaving, it’s giving Gareth an opportunity to say ‘I’ve had enough, I’m going to make the changes’.”

Keane’s staunch criticism and disciplinarian stance was supported by his fellow ITV pundit, former Crystal Palace and Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

The former England international said: “I was very disappointed with the way the England players have been. Ill-disciplined, the awareness in the current climate to not understand how the ramifications of what they’re doing. This is why I’m pleased for someone like Dominic Calvert-Lewin and how he’s emerged, because now, through no fault of Tammy’s as it’s a surprise party, I was saying he should have just said ‘What you lot doing?’”.

Wright adds: “Because you have to say the people who are organising that, you think to yourself ‘Why are you doing that? You’ve put him in a situation now where he’s lost his place to Calvert-Lewin in an experimental squad and if Calvert-Lewin does well then all of a sudden because of ill-discipline and poor decisions, he might lose his England place. I think it’s a sad situation, Gareth has a lot of problems with discipline in this squad. We’ve seen it all the way back to the Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez stuff all the way up to now. It’s something he needs to sort out quickly.”

England face Belgium at home in the Nations League this Sunday before they host Denmark on Wednesday.

