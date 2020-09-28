The former Liverpool manager made an inappropriate remark about Manchester City’s youth player Darko Gyabi.

Liverpool and their former manager Roy Evans have issued an apology to Manchester City and their youth player Darko Gyabi following a comment made by the former manager.

Over the weekend, Evans, 71, was commentating on City’s 3-1 win over the Reds’ Under-18s team for LFC TV.

During the match, the former Liverpool manager said that there are “not many normal names, is there?” after his colleague described an attempt on goal by Gyabi.

Evans and Liverpool have since apologised to Man City and Gyabi, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The ex-manager reached out to the teenager’s agent to say sorry, while the club wrote to City to apologise on behalf of themselves and LFCTV.

As for the match, a hat-trick from Tai Sodje saw City’s Under-18s pick an impressive win to see them move joint top with Everton.

Gyabi, 16, is widely considered to be one of the most exciting talents in English football at the moment, and he has started this season strongly, having scored a goal and set up another for City in the U18s Premier League.

Gyabi joined City from Millwall for an initial £300,000 and at the time of the move, Millwall boss Neil Harris said:

“I’ve seen Darko play myself a couple of times and he’s an exceptional young player. But when Man City come calling it’s very difficult to make players want to stay.”

