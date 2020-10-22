The head-to-head with Messi is in doubt.

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus’ Champions League game against Barcelona next week after returning another positive coronavirus test, as reported by Marca.

The Portuguese superstar was diagnosed with the virus last week – ruling him out of action for Portugal in the Nations League and forcing him into a period of quarantine.

As per the report, Ronaldo “had to test negative in the analysis a week before the match against Barcelona” to be included in Juventus’ squad. It’s reported that the Italian giants will ask UEFA to allow them to take a new test 48 hours before the game in Turin.

At present, it appears that the 35-year-old is at risk of missing the game, which will rule out a mouthwatering reunion with his old rival Lionel Messi.

But nine days after the initial positive test, Ronaldo is still infectious. The report states that Ronaldo’s second test showed a very low viral load despite returning positive, therefore Juventus are not giving up hope that the attacker could feature in the game. The Italian champions made a winning start to their Champions League campaign by beating Dynamo Kiev, while Barcelona thumped Ferencvaros 5-1 at the Nou Camp.

