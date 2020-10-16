Report: Robbie Keane linked with his first managerial role

Robbie Keane is being tipped to take over at one of his former clubs.

During the most recent international window, Richard Dunne made a strong case that Robbie Keane could still have an important role to play as an Ireland coach – despite the fact that Stephen Kenny didn’t keep Ireland’s record goalscorer on as part of his coaching staff – but it appears that Keane’s services are in demand.

Reports have stated that the Republic of Ireland legend is being earmarked as the next manager of LA Galaxy.

Of course, Keane spent five years with the MLS club where he scored 104 goals across six seasons. The Dubliner also won three MLS Cups, the Supporters’ Shield, and was named LA Galaxy’s Most Valuable Player on four occasions during his time in the US.

If the 40-year-old is appointed, he’ll be taking over from Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who has overseen a very poor season so far and is under increasing pressure to turn things around.

As things stand, LA Galaxy are bottom of the MLS Western Conference after 16 games and they’ve recently suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at home to local rivals San Jose in the league.

In terms of his coaching experience, Robbie Keane has been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough in June following Jonathan Woodgate’s sacking.

As mentioned previously, the former Spurs, Liverpool, and Inter Milan striker was an assistant coach to Mick McCarthy during his second spell in charge of Ireland.

However, Keane was deemed surplus to requirements when Stephen Kenny took over from McCarthy. The former Dundalk manager opted to include Damien Duff and Keith Andrews as the coaches on his backroom staff.

Read More About: Football, robbie keane