Report: Juan Mata rejects a massive contract from Saudi club to leave Manchester United

That’s some amount of money offered to Juan Mata but he’s staying loyal to Manchester United.

Despite the fact that he has only appeared in two League Cup games this season, it appears that Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata is a man that’s in demand.

AS have reported that the Spaniard has rejected a big contract offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club to stay at Manchester United.

The former Valencia and Chelsea attacker hasn’t featured in the league this season for United but he remains a well-respected and experienced member of the dressing room, especially given the fact that United’s squad is quite young.

In terms of this season, Mata has scored twice in the League Cup during United’s wins over Brighton and Luton Town.

According to Spanish publication AS, Mata has rejected an £18m contract to move to the Middle East because he is is ‘very comfortable’ with life at Old Trafford.

Last season, Mata featured 37 times for United in all competitions, scoring three goals and assisting seven more.

However, in terms of Premier League appearances since the resumption of football, the Spaniard has only played 19 minutes of football that was spread across nine matches.

The World Cup winner is entering the final year of his contract at United and the club have the option of triggering a one-year extension to his deal.

As for Mata’s immediate future, he’ll be hoping for some game time when United travel to St James’ Park this weekend to take on Newcastle United.

