Rangers defender Connor Goldson discusses the ‘Celtic mole’ and the leaked starting XI

Prior to kick-off, a Celtic ‘mole’ leaked their starting XI which infuriated Neil Lennon.

Connor Goldson insists that the leaked Celtic starting XI did not change Rangers’ preparations for Saturday’s Old Firm derby.

Goldson scored twice to secure a 2-0 win for Steven Gerrard’s men at Parkhead in the first Old Firm clash of the season.

The result means that Rangers have opened up a four-point lead over their fierce rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Prior to the match, Celtic’s line-up was leaked online and Neil Lennon has promised to investigate the Celtic ‘mole’.

However, despite the leaked info, Goldson said that the Rangers squad had no idea about Celtic’s lineup.

During an interview on TalkSport, the defender said: “We went into the game, even in our pre-match meeting, we thought [Christopher] Jullien would play, we thought [Odsonne] Edouard would play. I think a few of us saw that team but we didn’t really believe it. In an Old Firm, you can never trust anything. One day someone’s injured and the next day they are playing.

“Listen, every player wants to play in the Old Firm, injured or not. We actually went into the game thinking Jullien and Edouard would play. Truthfully, I got on the coach and I got a message from one of my best mates who plays down south for Doncaster who said [Stephen] Welsh was playing and Edouard wasn’t playing. I messaged him back saying, ‘good one – we’ll see when we get there’.’ When we got there the team was true!”

Speaking about the alleged breach of privacy at Celtic, Neil Lennon said: “I don’t know, it doesn’t help,” Lennon told BBC Sportsground, as transcribed by Glasgow Live. “Somebody within the club is doing us in basically and that’s disgusting I think. We’ll try (to get to the bottom of it) and work at it. It makes my job a lot harder.

“I keep talking about a sense of privacy around the club but that doesn’t seem to be the case with some people. It’s very disappointing. We can’t afford to dwell on it and I hope players will get fitter, sharper and we get players back from illness and start looking better. I always felt like today was going to be an uphill task.”

Celtic failed to register a shot on target against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, with goals from Connor Goldson in either half giving the visitors all three points.

As for Rangers’ immediate future, they start their Europa League campaign away to Standard Liege on Thursday, while Celtic host AC Milan in Glasgow on the same night.

Read More About: Celtic, Football, Rangers