Quiz: Name all the players to score for English teams in the Champions League final?

by Paul Moore
Champions League

Five English clubs have reached the Champions League final, can you name the goalscorers in the showpiece match?

With the Champions League resuming for another season, fans of Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, and Chelsea will be hoping that their club can go all the way and lift the biggest prize in European club football.

Of course, three of the aforementioned clubs have won the competition already while Man City have failed to reach the final.

This being said, since the Champions League was reformatted in the 1992-93 season, English clubs have featured in ten different finals but can you name the goalscorers?

You’ve got seven minutes. Go!

