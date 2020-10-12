Jonathan Walters slams the plans to change the structure of the Premier League

The former Irish international is not happy about the proposed changes to the Premier League.

After the Premier League were heavily critical of the proposed shake-up to English football which would see England’s top-tier reduced to 18 teams, former Stoke and Burnley attacker Jonathan Walters has expressed his disappointment at the plans.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Liverpool and Manchester United are the drivers behind these reforms.

The set of changes are entitled, ‘Project Big Picture’, and they would see the Premier League reduced to 18 teams with the majority of controlling power transferred to the ‘Big Six’ – Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal.

With only 18 teams in the Premier League, the bottom two will be automatically relegated to the Championship while the team who finishes in 16th will be involved in the playoffs alongside the teams who finish 3rd, 4th and 5th in the Championship.

As part of the proposed changes, the League Cup and the Community Shield could also be axed.

In terms of the financial details, there will be a £250m rescue package for the Football League which it is hoped will see them through the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Walters believes that there’s a degree of opportunism here from the Premier League clubs because “there is a long list of demands that the Premier League teams have always wanted and to help the EFL they will be asking for them all,” if any negotiations should happen.

The former Irish international feels that Premier League teams will also ask for their B-teams to be included in the English Football Leagues, just like the system that’s used in Spanish football.

In terms of other demands, Walters argues that by having fewer Premier League fixtures, it will lead to more Champions League games being played.

“International Premier League matches will be on the table. They will throw in things to get fans on board e.g capped ticket prices, but this should already happen. This will permanently change football in this country and it will only benefit the top of the pyramid. It will make it impossible for anyone to get anywhere near them, killing off any future competition and the hopes of all fans at any other club apart from the elite,” he said.

Walters adds: “The timing of this couldn’t be more perfect as it deflects the headlines away from the horrendous £15 pay per view announced last week.”

The working document behind the proposal, ‘Revitalisation’, is authored by Liverpool’s American owners, the Fenway Group and is supported by Manchester United.

As part of the proposals, 25% of the Premier League’s annual revenue will be shared among EFL clubs with the aforementioned £250m paid upfront as a result of the current financial crisis engulfing the sport in England.

The ‘one club-one vote’ principle which has been the basis of decisions in England’s top-tier will no longer be as power will be transferred to the nine biggest clubs – the aforementioned ‘Big Six’ and the three remaining clubs who have been in the Premier League the longest; Everton, Southampton and West Ham.

The threshold of 14 votes needed to pass any decision or regulation change will also be abolished.

The plans are supported by EFL chairman Rick Parry and it is hoped that the proposed changes will reduce the financial chasm between the Premier League and the Football League.

However, the Premier League have criticised these plans and the comments of Rick Parry.

In a statement, they said: “In the Premier League’s view, a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, has given his on-the-record support.

It adds: “The Premier League has been working in good faith with its clubs and the EFL to seek a resolution to the requirement for COVID-19 rescue funding. This work will continue.”

You can view Walters’ comments below.

1/4 The PL big guns have shown their hand this wknd.

Two clubs run the PL behind the scenes and this proposal will give others a seat at that table.

There is a long list of demands that the PL teams have always wanted and to help the EFL they will be asking for them all! … — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) October 12, 2020

2/4

…These will include

-B teams in the EFL.

-Less PL fixtures which will lead to more Champions League fixtures.

-International PL matches will be on the table.

-They will throw in things to get fans on board e.g capped ticket prices…but this should already happen… — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) October 12, 2020

3/4

..This will permanently change football in this country and it will only benefit the top of the pyramid. It will make it impossible for anyone to get anywhere near them, killing off any future competition and the hopes of all fans at any other club apart from the elite… — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) October 12, 2020

4/4

…The timing of this couldn’t be more perfect as it deflects the headlines away from the horrendous £15 pay per view announced last week. — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) October 12, 2020

