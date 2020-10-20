Manchester United looking for an absurd fee to offload Phil Jones

Phil Jones’ time at Manchester United might finally be coming to an end but they want a fair wedge of cash for the defender.

Despite the fact that Phil Jones hasn’t featured in the Manchester United team since an FA Cup tie against Tranmere in January, it’s reported that United are looking for £20million for the defender.

Despite being surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, Jones was given a new contract last summer which ties him to the club until 2023. Granted, a few years left on a contract will always inflate a transfer fee, but the former Blackburn Rovers defender has struggled for fitness and form in recent seasons.

Jones only featured in eight games last season in all competitions, clocking up 562 minutes of football in total.

It’s reported that Jones is earning just shy of £100,000 a week before any bonuses but he’s still just 28-years-old.

At present, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are the three first-choice centre-backs for Solskjaer but it’s likely that the club will look to strengthen in that area too.

Jones has won 27 caps for England and Fulham were linked with a summer move for the defender but that didn’t materialise.

After Alex Ferguson decided to splash a reported £16.5 million on the centre-back, Jones was once touted for big things at Old Trafford.

In fact, Ferguson said the defender had the potential to be Manchester United’s ‘greatest ever’ player.

“Jones, arguably the way he is looking, could be our best ever player. I think Jones may be one of the best players we have ever had, no matter where we play him. At 21 years of age, he is going to be a phenomenal player. I think he can play anywhere on the pitch. He has such a massive influence, with his instinct and reading of the game. He has a drive about him,” said Ferguson.

During his time at Old Trafford, Jones has won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League.

The centre-back was left out of Manchester United’s Champions League squad and will have to watch his team-mates take on Paris Saint-Germain from home.

