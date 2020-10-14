 Close sidebar

People have noticed Mick McCarthy’s obsession with talking about the 1-0 win over Gibraltar

by Paul Moore
Mick McCarthy

It didn’t go unnoticed.

In terms of famous Ireland wins, the 1-0 win in Gibraltar will not go down in history.

As you may remember, the game was the first competitive match in Mick McCarthy’s second spell in charge and Jeff Hendrick’s low 49th-minute shot secured victory at the Victoria Stadium.

In case you need a reminder, the pitch was minutes away from the Airport runway, the wind was horrific, the pitch was plastic astro turf, Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman played together but didn’t click.

After the game, McCarthy told RTÉ News: “I pretty much hated every minute of that. I knew what it was going to be like and it didn’t disappoint in terms of how the game was. I just said to the lads that it was a horrible game, but a great three points.”

Ultimately, the game became a sideshow as the long and winding road of John Delaney’s tenure in charge of the FAI finally reached the endgame.

It soon emerged that rather than resigning, Delaney was intending to vacate his chief executive role to take up a newly created position of executive vice-president, with Rea Walshe, the chief operating officer, becoming interim CEO.

Well, as he has done for the last few fixtures, Mick McCarthy was in the Sky Studios to provide com-commentary duties on Ireland’s match against Finland in Helsinki.

For some reason, the former Wolves and Sunderland manager was utterly fixated on the 1-0 win against Gibraltar during his commentary on the opening half of Finland vs Ireland.

It’s fair to say that people noticed.

