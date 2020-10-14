People have noticed Mick McCarthy’s obsession with talking about the 1-0 win over Gibraltar

It didn’t go unnoticed.

In terms of famous Ireland wins, the 1-0 win in Gibraltar will not go down in history.

As you may remember, the game was the first competitive match in Mick McCarthy’s second spell in charge and Jeff Hendrick’s low 49th-minute shot secured victory at the Victoria Stadium.

In case you need a reminder, the pitch was minutes away from the Airport runway, the wind was horrific, the pitch was plastic astro turf, Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman played together but didn’t click.

After the game, McCarthy told RTÉ News: “I pretty much hated every minute of that. I knew what it was going to be like and it didn’t disappoint in terms of how the game was. I just said to the lads that it was a horrible game, but a great three points.”

Ultimately, the game became a sideshow as the long and winding road of John Delaney’s tenure in charge of the FAI finally reached the endgame.

It soon emerged that rather than resigning, Delaney was intending to vacate his chief executive role to take up a newly created position of executive vice-president, with Rea Walshe, the chief operating officer, becoming interim CEO.

Well, as he has done for the last few fixtures, Mick McCarthy was in the Sky Studios to provide com-commentary duties on Ireland’s match against Finland in Helsinki.

For some reason, the former Wolves and Sunderland manager was utterly fixated on the 1-0 win against Gibraltar during his commentary on the opening half of Finland vs Ireland.

It’s fair to say that people noticed.

The most talked about saves of all time: 3. Dudek vs Shevchenko

2. Higuita scorpion kick

1. Darren Randolph vs Gibraltar — Eoin Sheahan (@EoinSheahan) October 14, 2020

Mick McCarthy co-commentating on the Ireland game. So far in 16 minutes there have been at least two mentions of the 1-0 win over Gibraltar under his reign 🙄 #FINIRL — Peter Farrell (@PeterFarr_) October 14, 2020

If you were playing a drinking game for every time Mick McCarthy says “our first game in Gibraltar” you’d be goosed already. — Mark McCormack (@MarkMcCormack5) October 14, 2020

Did Ireland play Gibraltar during Mick McCarthy's most recent tenure as manager? If only he had a platform to discuss. — Seán Ryan (@seanryan12) October 14, 2020

1 minute in and Mick McCarthy has already mentioned the big one-nil win in Gibraltar 😂 — NJW (@TheBoomtownRat) October 14, 2020

Christ. Beating Gibraltar 1-0 is not something to be boasting about Mick. #FINIRL #COYBIG — Abigail ✨ (@AbbyisBlabby) October 14, 2020

That’s the third mention of the Gibraltar game from Mick and we are only 14 minutes in. — Mark Gallagher (@bailemg) October 14, 2020

Mick says "kept us in that game against Gibraltar" with no sense of awareness of how much of a self own it is. — Cian (@Cianaf) October 14, 2020

