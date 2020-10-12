Paul Scholes is getting back into the managerial game on a temporary basis

The Manchester United legend is back in the dugout with Salford City.

Former Manchester United midfielder and Oldham manager Paul Scholes will take temporary charge of Salford City after they dismissed their manager Graham Alexander.

Alexander, 49, led the club to promotion to the English Football League in his first season in 2018-19.

Salford are currently fifth in League Two, having picked up two wins and three draws from their first five matches.

Scholes is a part-owner of the club and he was in attendance at their most recent game against Tranmere, alongside Roy Keane and his fellow club owner Gary Neville.

However, Scholes and Neville wouldn’t have been too pleased to see their side throw away a 2-0 lead against Tranmere Rovers.

The trio of Old Trafford legends were watching the League Two clash at the Peninsula Stadium as Tranmere scored twice in the last five minutes to grab a point.

Salford went 2-0 up inside 20 minutes thanks to goals from Richie Towell and James Wilson.

However, Tranmere rescued a point in dramatic fashion after Kieron Morris struck in the 86th minute to give Rovers hope before Paul Lewis grabbed the equaliser in the 93rd minute.

In 2014, Salford were taken over by former Manchester United players Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, and Paul Scholes, who each own 10% of the club, with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim owning the rest.

David Beckham purchased a 10% share from Lim in 2019.

In terms of managerial experience, Scholes does have some history in the dugout following his brief stint as Oldham manager.

On 11 February 2019, Scholes was appointed as manager of Oldham Athletic, having been cleared to take the position by the English Football League in light of his ownership of Salford City.

However, the legendary Manchester United midfielder resigned on 14 March, having won just once in his seven games in charge.

Scholes said that interference from club owner Abdallah Lemsagam in first-team affairs was the main reason behind his decision.