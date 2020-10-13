Paul Scholes has absolutely slated Manchester United’s decision to sign Edinson Cavani

A brutal assessment from Paul Scholes about Manchester United’s new striker.

This week has been a busy one for Paul Scholes after the Manchester United legend agreed to temporarily return to the world of management with Salford City. However, during a recent interview, Scholes also took aim at Man Utd’s decision to sign Edinson Cavani.

Throughout the summer, Jadon Sancho was the main name that dominated the transfer discussion surrounding Manchester United but as we all know, the England international stayed put at Borussia Dortmund.

Prior to transfer deadline day, Donny Van De Beek was the only new arrival at Old Trafford as United fans grew frustrated with the lack of transfer activity, especially when compared to the signings that Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City made.

To compound matters for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the results and performances against Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Tottenham were woeful.

Reinforcements were needed as Manchester United brought in Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri, Amad Diallo (will be eligible to play in January), and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani.

However, because PSG’s all-time top scorer was out of contract throughout the summer months, this led some pundits like Gary Neville to state their belief that there’s a degree of last-minute desperation surrounding his signature.

Well, during a recent interview, Paul Scholes was critical of United’s decision to sign Cavani’s on a two-year deal, arguing that it’s symptomatic of Manchester United’s standing as a club that’s devoid of direction, planning, and a long-term vision.

“Obviously, in his day, he’s been a top-quality centre forward. There’s no doubt about that but as you say, he’s a 33-year-old and it looked like he was going to retire. He’s not played a lot of football for PSG last season. Now, five or six years ago, yeah. He’d be a great signing and he’d possibly take us on to the next level but I just don’t think he’ll take us to the next level now. But that’s what Man Utd seem to be now.

Scholes adds: “You think of the forwards we’ve had. Cavani should a loan signing if they’re struggling at centre forward, just to get through a sticky period – similar to what Henrik Larsson did. Brilliant, brilliant centre-forward who arrived at 33/34-years of age, he just filled a little gap for us which was exactly what we needed. I see Cavani as that type of person, not a person at 33 coming to play on a two-year contract. I find it very strange, but he won’t, he’ll be loving it, I’m sure he will.

The Uruguayan is set to miss United’s upcoming match against Newcastle due to quarantine restrictions. However, this could mean that he makes his debut for Man Utd in their Champions League opener against PSG, his former side.

