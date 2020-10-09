Paul Pogba’s comments about wanting to play for Real Madrid will annoy lots of Manchester United fans

Not clever at all from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

During an interview ahead of France’s Nations League match against Portugal, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba said it is a dream of his to play for Real Madrid and confirmed that he has had no contact with Ed Woodward regarding a contract renewal.

After his pre-season that was interrupted by a positive COVID test, the World Cup winner has been poor for United in their opening three games. His performance at Brighton was so bad that he failed to create a chance, produce a shot, make a tackle or interception during his time on the pitch.

As for the United’s most recent match against Spurs, like the rest of the Manchester United team, he was anonymous but in terms of his individual contribution, Pogba was at fault for Harry Kane’s penalty because he clumsily fouled Ben Davies in the box.

While admitting that his focus is on helping Manchester United improve on their poor start to the Premier League season, the former Juventus midfielder also used the interview as a ‘come and get me’ plea to the Spanish champions.

“Many things have been said. Of course, all football players would love to play for Real Madrid, it is a dream for me, why not one day? But I’m at Manchester United and I love my club. I play for Manchester United, it’s a joy for me I want to perform well for them and do everything to get them back to where they deserve to be, ” Pogba told the media.

He adds: “Every player goes through difficult periods but you have to be strong mentally and we all need to try and get the team back to where it belongs. It belongs at the top, fighting for trophies, that’s the club’s ambition. We know it’s not easy, but that remains our objective. We are fighting for that.”

Pogba, who joined United from Juventus in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89m, is out of contract in June, although there is the option to extend for a further year.

However, it appears that the club is yet to open negotiations with the player.

“Nobody spoke to me, I did not speak with Ed Woodward about renewing my contract, for now, I am at Manchester and focused on getting back to my best form, and that’s all. I guess there will be a moment when the club will make me a proposal, or not. Nothing has happened so far, I can’t tell you what I don’t know,” he said.

