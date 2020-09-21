“Sorry, guys! Even Sir Alex Ferguson is not given respect.”

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra launched an attack on various people who he feels are responsible for ‘the damage that has been done since Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill left the club’.

In his role as a Sky Sports pundit for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Patrice Evra was extremely critical of the club’s lack of transfer activity over the summer.

While midfielder Donny van de Beek arrived from Ajax for £35m and scored on his league debut, Manchester United looked well off the pace and the misery of the defeat was compounded by Liverpool’s signings of Thiago and Diogo Jota.

While the Frenchman’s recent TV appearance was certainly colourful, he continued to air his grievances about the way in which the club is run on his private Instagram page.

In a 20 minute long discussion, the former Monaco and Juventus player shares his opinions on a multitude of opinions including Ed Woodward’s ability as the club’s executive vice-chairman, the ‘Glazers Out’ campaign, the culture at the club, and the managerial reigns of David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho.

However, while discussing his belief that certain people at the club need to work harder and show some more humility, Evra said that some people at the club don’t respect their legendary former manager, Alex Ferguson.

“To work for the club, right now, you need to sacrifice your life,” the former French defender said.

“It’s not easy but that’s the only way if you want to succeed at this club. Maybe some people don’t want to work hard, they don’t want to sacrifice their life and I understand. I understand that but let’s be less arrogant. You know, even some people from the club, they don’t even respect Sir Alex Ferguson. Sorry, guys! Even Sir Alex Ferguson is not given respect.”

Evra then offered his reasons why Ferguson might be disrespected by some at Old Trafford.

“Of course, some people are still angry at him because he pushed for David Moyes to be appointed. The real question is did David Moyes listen to his advise? I’m not sure about that. So, don’t destroy our legacy.

“We worked so hard, all of us. Bring back that history of the club. Did you know that Roy Keane came to Carrington and had his picture taken in front of some kids and they didn’t even know it was Roy Keane, so I can’t imagine do they know who is Bobby Charlton. That’s a true story.”

You can view Evra’s comments below – the pertinent part about Alex Ferguson is at the 14:20 mark.

