Matt Doherty’s brilliant trick-shot completely took the attention off Mourinho’s Sky interview

Absolute tekkers from the Irish international.

While the Republic of Ireland are struggling to hit the back of the net, Stephen Kenny might want to ask Matt Doherty to give the Irish strikers a few tips about hitting the net.

Granted, Doherty’s trick shot was in a basketball hoop, but his effort definitely upstaged Jose Mourinho’s interview with Sky.

With the most recent international window done, players have started to return to their clubs and Spurs will be looking to continue the momentum from their last league result, the 6-1 annihilation of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Next up for Mourinho’s side is a London derby against West Ham at home and prior to the match, the Spurs manager was giving his thoughts on the game to Sky.

However, in the background, you can see Doherty nonchalantly side-footing a ball straight into the basketball hoop.

Since arriving from Wolves, the Dubliner has played five times for Spurs and while he’s yet to score for his new side, with accuracy and technique like this, it won’t be long until he does.

Take a look.

Matt Doherty in the background of Jose Mourinho's interview with us, celebrating his chip into the hoop with Gareth Bale! 😂🏀pic.twitter.com/Nuo1NrJmxT — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 15, 2020

