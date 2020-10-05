Microphones pick up what was said during the Martial red card and Pogba penalty incidents

The discussion around Martial’s red card after his scuffle with Lamela is very interesting.

Even before Anthony Martial was given a red card in Manchester United’s 6-1 defeat to Spurs, the tone for the game was set by seven minutes of calamitous defending by United.

The sending off made United’s job harder, but they were poor right from the off.

However, with Spurs leading 2-1, the Frenchman saw red for striking Erik Lamela. The Argentinian only received a booking for his role in the incident though, despite the fact that he struck Martial too.

After the referee shows Martial the red card, during the conversation, you can hear the Manchester United players ask Anthony Taylor “is that a red?” with Paul Pogba repeatedly asking the referee “What did he do? What did he do?”

Later on in the clip, you can hear a comment “he led with his arm into the face” while a United player asks the referee why there was “nothing for the elbow (Lamela on Martial)?”

As Lamela walks away from the scuffle, you can hear someone say “Erik, it’s not violent conduct” to which a United player says “he elbowed him.”

You can view that particular red card incident with Martial at the 3:15 mark below but later in the match, Pogba was also involved in a decision that Taylor judged to be a penalty.

Trailing 4-1 at half-time and down to 10 men, the second-half was always going to be an uphill struggle for Manchester United and things got worse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when Serge Aurier’s goal made it 5-1 on 51 mins.

However, Spurs added a sixth goal from the penalty spot after Paul Pogba’s poor sliding challenge brought down Ben Davies. It was a no-brainer and a stonewall penalty.

After the referee blew his whistle, Pogba defiantly says: “You know that wasn’t a pen. Check it, check it again.”

While the lack of fans in stadiums is catastrophic, it’s a very small advantage that the microphones are able to pick up comments like these from the matches.

That particular incident can be seen at the 2:20 mark.

Clips via Sky Sports Football