Liverpool sign a new goalkeeper which will provide more competition for Caoimhín Kelleher

The Irish ‘keeper has another rival at Liverpool after Marcelo Pitaluga joined the club.

At present, the goalkeeper position at Liverpool is very topical due to Alisson’s injury and Adrian’s mistake in the champions’ 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa but a new teenage shot-stopper has arrived at the club, Marcelo Pitaluga.

Liverpool have confirmed the permanent signing of the teenage goalkeeper from Fluminense.

The 17-year-old joins the Reds having been part of the Brazil squad that won the FIFA U17 World Cup on home soil last November.

Marcelo Pitaluga has since been named on the bench for two Fluminense fixtures last season and he already has ties to Liverpool – the ‘keeper worked with Alisson Becker’s brother, Muriel, at the Brazilian side.

Marcelo Pitaluga has already started training at Melwood, where he will be based with the Liverpool first-team, alongside playing for the club’s Academy teams.

Speaking about the new addition, Liverpool’s head of goalkeeping John Achterberg said: “Now he is here, we have to improve [him]. He is still young, there is no pressure because there is still a long road and we don’t want to create any pressure for him because there is still work to do.

“First of all, you need to let him settle down, find his way. He needs to learn the speed, the kind of game in England is different than in Brazil, it’s a lot faster and there’s more aggression in it. All that stuff you have to calculate as well to work on a little bit.”

Liverpool fans are probably hoping that the arrival of Marcelo Pitaluga at the club – and the extra competition he will provide – will continue to help Kelleher’s game improve even more.

In terms of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson is undoubtedly the first choice ‘keeper. However, it’s clear that Irish ‘keeper Kelleher is also rated by Klopp.

The German started Kelleher in Liverpool’s defeat to Wigan Athletic in the EFL Trophy and the Irishman also featured in four cup games last season.

In August 2018, the Corkonian signed a new contract with Liverpool and he has been around the fringes of the senior squad since.

Kelleher was an unused substitute for the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final against Tottenham Hotspur and he was on the bench for Liverpool’s victory in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea.

