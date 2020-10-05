Manchester United set to sign Atalanta attacker for €30m

It’s going to be a busy day at Old Trafford and it appears that Amad Traoré has joined Manchester United from Atalanta.

Transfer deadline day is always chaotic but given Manchester United’s poor start to the season and their inactivity in the transfer market, we fully expect there to be plenty of activity at Old Trafford this afternoon. With Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles expected to sign for the club, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that United have signed Atalanta attacker Amad Traoré.

Romano was the first person to report United’s deal for Donny Van De Beek – so he has plenty of credibility when reporting on transfer targets – and speaking about Traoré, he said that both clubs have agreed on a deal that’s expected to be completed today or next January.

Romano states that Traoré will join Manchester United next January and that he’s moving for a fee of €30m.

Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio also claimed the forward ‘is going’ to the Premier League club from Atalanta.

Traoré was an unused substitute in Atalanta’s 5-2 win over Cagliari on Sunday and he was also on the bench in their Serie A wins against Torino and Lazio.

He made his first-team debut against Udinese in October 2019 and scored four minutes after coming off the bench, becoming the first player born in 2002 to score in Serie A.

The deal isn’t straightforward though because Traoré was born in Ivory Coast but moved to Italy at a young age.

But if Amad Traoré does not have an Italian passport, that would mean he requires a work permit to get the move to Manchester United which could prove difficult as he has no international caps. That’s the reason why he’s joining in January 2021.

It’s understood that United are keen to get the deal done before Premier League rules over signing young foreign talent changes after Brexit.

While the pursuit of Jadon Sancho has been the main target this summer, United have also been linked with Juventus star Douglas Costa – he’s now returning to Bayern Munich – Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, Federico Chieso of Fiorentina, and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele in their pursuit of a wide attacker.

However, it appears that they’ve landed an attacker but Manchester United fans will have to wait to see Amad Traoré in action.

Traoré is one of the top young talents here in Italy. Atalanta have the best Academy so far.

Papu Gomez told about him: “He’s a future star, trust me. During our trainings he seems like Messi! You can’t stop him”.

