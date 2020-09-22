Luis Suarez’s Italian citizenship exam is being investigated over allegations of irregularities

Luis Suarez was set to join Juventus but that’s now in limbo following the allegations.

Luis Suarez’s potential move to Juventus is in limbo because his Italian citizenship exam is being investigated over allegations of irregularities, the Perugia Prosecutor’s Office has announced.

Suarez flew into Perugia to take the test ahead of a possible transfer from Barcelona to Juventus and passed the ‘B1’ assignment.

In terms of their roster, Juventus have no remaining spots for non-EU players in their squad.

Therefore, the Uruguayan striker would need to become an Italian citizen to make the move to the Italian champions.

However, Italian financial police and the Perugia Prosecutor’s Office have confirmed that they’re examining allegations that Suarez may have been had prior knowledge of the contents of the exam, allowing the result to have been predetermined.

“He does not speak a word of Italian. He does not conjugate verbs, he only speaks using the infinitive. If journalists would ask him some questions, he’d be lost. He earns €10m/year, he needs to pass this exam” 🚨 [Repubblica] — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

The Perugia Prosecutor’s Office have released the following statement (via AS) which reads: “During the investigation started in February 2020 by Perugia’s finance police on different matters within the university for foreigners in Perugia, some irregularities have emerged on the test on Italian language faced by the Uruguayan footballer Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz on September 17th to obtain the Italian nationality (passport).

“From the investigation, it has emerged that the subjects of the test had been previously agreed with the candidate and that the mark had been decided in advance despite the fact that, during the online Italian lessons made by the university teachers, the player had shown just a basic knowledge of the Italian language.”

“Today the military corps of the finance police are seizing documents in the offices of the university to ascertain the above-mentioned misbehaviours and to deliver the warranty information for the crimes of violation of official secrecy and ideological falsity committed in public acts by the public official and others.”

It should be noted that there has been no direct accusation of wrongdoing towards any individual and there have been no charges.

In terms of Suarez’s immediate future, this revelation put his move to Juventus in limbo – the Italian champions are reported to have identified a new target after striking a deal which sees Alvaro Morata returning to the club from Atletico Madrid.

However, Diego Simeone’s side might also give Suarez an exit route form the Nou Camp because Atletico are also rumoured to be interested in securing the signature of Suarez.

