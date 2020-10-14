Loris Karius states that he has no future at Liverpool

He also said that talk about the infamous Champions League final is ‘boring’.

With Adrian currently deputising for the injured Alisson at Liverpool, the goalkeeping position at Anfield has been a topic of discussion over the last few weeks, especially since Aston Villa’s 7-2 annihilation of the champions. Of course, one man that’s familiar with the pressure of being the Liverpool ‘keeper is Loris Karius.

The German recently returned to the Bundesliga to join Union Berlin on a season-long following a two-year loan spell at Besiktas.

In doing so, the 27-year-old returns to Germany for the first time since joining Liverpool from Mainz in 2016.

Loris Karius’ last competitive game for Liverpool was the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final, when he was at fault for goals from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

Speaking with the official Bundesliga website, Karius said that he doesn’t see any future at Anfield, despite the fact that he’s still contracted to the club.

“I don’t see a future for myself at Liverpool now and didn’t want to just sit on the bench. The Bundesliga has always appealed to me as a German. And then achieving something with Union, with a team that’s young, hungry and in a similar situation to what I know from Mainz… It all convinced and appealed to me,” said Loris Karius.

When asked about that infamous final against Real Madrid in Kiev, Karius had a definitive answer.

“That was two years ago. I’ve played over 60 matches since. I’m here to play well. That doesn’t play a role anymore – I long put it behind me. The only people who want to talk about it are the journalists. It’s boring for me now. I’ve gained the sort of experience few have at my age, taken it all on board, positive and negative, and have come out stronger. I think some things, particularly here in Germany, were and are still taken too negatively.”

Loris Karius’ current side travel to bottom-placed Schalke this weekend, while Liverpool return to Premier League action with a Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

