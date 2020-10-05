Jurgen Klopp brings up Roy Keane’s ‘sloppy’ comments when discussing Liverpool’s defeat by Villa

Roy Keane’s comments were on Jurgen Klopp’s mind.

In his analysis on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher described Liverpool’s 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa as “the worst Liverpool performance under Jurgen Klopp” as the champions were demolished by Villa and during his post-match interview, the Liverpool manager mentioned Roy Keane’s recent comments about his side being “sloppy” at times during their win against Arsenal.

As for the Villa defeat, Liverpool got off to the worst possible start when Adrian, standing in for the injured Alisson, gave the ball away after five minutes which allowed Ollie Watkins to score his first Premier League goal.

The former Brentford man doubled his tally after 20 minutes before Mohamed Salah reduced the deficit.

However, the onslaught continued as John McGinn restored Villa’s two-goal lead and moments later, Watkins scored a header – completing a perfect hat-trick – before half-time.

Liverpool were expected to bounce back after the break but debutant Ross Barkley scored before Jack Grealish grabbed two. Mo Salah scored another to make it 7-2 but the damage was done.

On Monday, Roy Keane described passages of Liverpool’s play against Arsenal as ‘sloppy,’ mainly those moments when the champions tried to play the ball out from the back.

Klopp and Keane had a disagreement over this remark but speaking with Sky Sports at Villa Park, the Liverpool boss referenced Keane’s comments when discussing Liverpool’s most recent performance.

Klopp said: “Last week, Mr. Keane said we defended sloppy – tonight it was not sloppy, it was just bad.”

Klopp adds: “I have to admit that, I cannot change that now. I would love a training session tomorrow morning and on Tuesday, to speak about these things and work on it but the boys are going to their international teams. I hope they all come back healthy and we have to use the two days between their arrival and the derby to make sure we do better. Everton are in a good moment and they’re a proper team, so we have to make sure that things are different.”

The loss to Villa was Liverpool’s heaviest league defeat since 1963 and Klopp said that they “put all our rubbish things in one game” at Villa Park. However, he didn’t take away from Villa’s performance too.

“Aston Villa did really well but in the end, it looked easy because we did so bad. We can defend the gaps so much better than we did tonight. We can defend the balls in behind so much better and you do this by pressing the guy with the ball. We didn’t do that and that’s the problem. We lost it in the wrong moments, the protection was really, really bad. Today we did everything wrong that you can do wrong in a game like this, that’s why it looked like it looked.”

