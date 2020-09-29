“I’m not sure if I heard it right, but maybe he was speaking about another game as it can’t be this game.”

After Liverpool claimed their third successive victory of the season by beating Arsenal 3-1, Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Sky Sports pundit, however, referenced some ‘sloppy’ defensive moments, mainly when they were trying to play the ball out from the back.

Keane and Klopp.

Mishearing what the former Manchester United midfielder had said about his team, the Liverpool boss insisted his side’s performance had been “absolutely exceptional”.

When asked what he liked about Liverpool’s display as they defeated the Gunners, Klopp responded: “Everything! Did Mr Keane say we had a sloppy performance tonight?”

In response, Keane clarified his earlier remark: “I think they gave up one or two opportunities, but they’d be disappointed with it.”

“Can you say that this was a sloppy performance tonight? I’m not sure if I heard it right, but maybe he was speaking about another game as it can’t be this game. Sorry, that’s an incredible description of this game,” said Klopp.

“I’m not sure you’ve heard me correctly there.”

He added: “This was absolutely exceptional. Nothing was sloppy, absolutely nothing. From the first second, we were dominant against a team in form, 100 per cent in form, and you have to be careful for the counter-attacks. Alisson had to make one save, they had two balls in behind that we cannot avoid and you need a goalkeeper for that, but the football we played tonight was exceptional. For this game tonight, there’s nothing bad to say.

When the cameras went back to Keane in the studio, he clarified his remark by saying: “I said there were sloppy moments, but I said your team were outstanding. I’ve been giving the club nothing but praise. So, I’m not sure you’ve heard me correctly there.”

The conversation continued as such:

Klopp: “I heard the word ‘sloppy’, that’s all, so I imagined you must have watched the wrong game.”

Keane: “You need to watch the rest of it.”

Klopp: “I will watch it back, 100 per cent.

As the interview ended, both men laughed it off and when the cameras cut back to Keane in the Sky Sports studio, the Irish icon joked: “Very sensitive, isn’t he? Imagine if they’d lost!”

Klopp clarifies comments.

Klopp has since clarified the mixup at the start of the interview.

“I just understood half,” the Liverpool manager said in his post-match press conference.

“I came to the mic and I didn’t see them talking. I only heard them through a speaker and I heard sloppy, something.

“In that moment, I misunderstood it obviously. So, no problem. I just asked ‘did he say?’ and obviously he didn’t say that, so it’s all fine.”

As for Keane, we’ll let him get the last word because later in the conversation, Dave Jones asks the Corkonian if he thinks Liverpool will retain their Premier League title.

“Yep. Well, I have to say that now Klopp had a go at me. I’m afraid to say anything,” he joked.

Whether you like him or loath him, Roy Keane is absolute box-office.

