Jose Mourinho will feature in a new documentary series on Netflix

This sounds great.

Jose Mourinho is no stranger to the spotlight and after giving us an insight into his managerial tactics in All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, the Portuguese coach will now be appearing in a new Netflix documentary too.

At the end of Tottenham’s opening day defeat to Everton, Jose Mourinho was asked to give his opinion on his team’s performance and he made reference to the Amazon documentary, All or Nothing.

“State of mind is to face the game with the right state of mind! With ambition, commitment, with desire, all these ingredients that are important. My message is inside, and I’m so happy there are no more Amazon cameras, so things can stay inside between us, it’s the way I like it.”

Well, the cameras will be back on ‘The Special One’ because he’s going to be a contributor to Netflix’s new series, The Playbook.

The five-episode series profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life.

Featured coaches include the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers; two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis; Serena Williams’ famed tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou; hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley, and Mourinho.

All of these coaches with championship-winning résumés will share their personal rules for success in sports and in life throughout this reflective series.

If Jose Mourinho can give us a few highlights like his criticism of Serge Aurier, or what he thinks about Sky Sports saying his managerial style is outdated, we’ll definitely be tuned into Netflix when this is released.

The series is executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron.

Take a look at what’s in store when Jose Mourinho features in The Playbook when it’s released on Netflix on September 22.

Clip via Netflix

