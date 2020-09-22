Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby set for a loan move back to the Championship

Jayson Molumby is expected to return to very familiar territory at Millwall after he didn’t feature in Brighton’s first two league games.

The Irish Independent a reporting that Irish midfielder Jayson Molumby will return to Millwall on loan from Brighton for a second successive season.

Having made his international debut against Finland, it’s reported that Molumby wants to stay involved in Stephen Kenny’s plans for the Euro 2020 play-off in Slovakia and Ireland’s Nations League games next month.

The Waterford man spent last season at The New Den where he made 40 appearances in all competitions and was an integral part of Millwall’s push for promotion, Gary Rowett’s side only missed out on a play-off spot by two points.

In terms of this season, the Irish international hasn’t been involved in Brighton’s first two league games so far this season and has said he will seek a move away if he is not in boss Graham Potter’s plans.

Molumby played at right-back in Brighton’s recent 4-0 EFL Cup win over Portsmouth.

After that game, Brighton’s head coach Graham Potter said: “Clearly that is not his position and he’s a midfield player, but just the necessity of the game he slotted in there for us. I thought he did it really well in terms of his attitude and approach to it was first class.

“That’s the type of character he is. He just wants to get on the pitch wherever, but clearly his long-term future is in midfield. He’s one where again we are excited to have him. He had a great loan last year, we want to get a real look at him and a real sense of how we can help him get to the next stage. He’s been training with the group. We’ve been impressed with his personality and footballing attributes, so we’re excited to have him.”

If the move is completed, Jayson Molumby would link up at Millwall with compatriot Troy Parrott, who could make his debut for the Lions in their League Cup tie against Burnley.

