Jamie Carragher gives his honest take on Van Dijk’s injury and Liverpool’s title chances

While no specific timeline has been given for Virgil Van Dijk’s recovery, the Dutch defender looks certain to miss the majority of the season due to the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained against Everton and speaking with Sky, Jamie Carragher thinks this will have a massive impact on the season.

The Dutch defender was injured following a very poor challenge by Everton ‘keeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby.

The FA have now confirmed that Pickford will not receive any retrospective punishment for his challenge on the former Celtic and Southampton defender.

While Mark Lawrenson has highlighted the problems that Van Dijk’s absence can cause, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher feels that the injury has now blown the title race wide open.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I think the big question is can Liverpool win the league without Van Dijk there? Every team that thinks they can win the title has 3/4 players that they’ll miss. No matter how good your manager is, no matter how big the squad is, you can’t cover for them. They’re that outstanding. I think it blows the title race wide open, I really do. At the start of the season, I still felt that Liverpool were the team to beat and with Van Dijk out for what looks like the whole season, I think it’s going to be all-on for Liverpool.”

Carragher also believes that Klopp will definitely sign a defender in January to provide reinforcements.

“I think Liverpool certainly have to go into the market in January and not just because of Van Dijk’s injury – they were weak in that area anyway. They lost Lovren before the start of the season and the other players in that position are very injury-prone, so yes. It’s devastating news for Van Dijk. I pass on my wishes to him but for Liverpool and Klopp, right away, it’s who can we get in? They have to be ready on January 1 to bring someone in because they’re really weak in that area and that could stop them achieving what they want to achieve,” he said.

As for Liverpool’s immediate future, they start their Champions League campaign with a tough trip to Amsterdam to face Ajax on Wednesday.

