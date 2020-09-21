Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, and Sadio Mane each claimed a place in the XI, which was voted for by their fellow professionals across the country.

After helping the Reds end a 30-year wait to clinch the top-flight title with a club-record total of 99 points last season, there’s a case to be made that each of these Liverpool players are all worthy of individual recognition. But of those five players, it was Henderson and Van Dijk that were championed the most.

In fact, the Liverpool captain won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

Jamie Carragher Liverpool

Carragher on Mane.

However, during his analysis of Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher hailed Sadio Mane as the best player in the Premier League.

Granted, that appears to be less of a brave call in the aftermath of a game where the Senegalese attacker scores two goals, but Carragher has been steadfast in his belief that Mane is the league’s best player – he even said it last year before the awards were dished out.

Last season, the former Southampton man scored 18 league goals and set up nine more as Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for the title and Jamie Carragher championed him again yesterday.

Jamie Carragher Liverpool