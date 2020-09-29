“They’re going down.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was reacting to a series of tweets sent by Fulham’s owner and the club’s poor performance against Aston Villa.

Carragher on Fulham.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher has called Fulham owner Tony Khan a ‘clown’ and insisted that Fulham are more likely to be relegated from the Premier League than Liverpool are to retain their title.

The former Liverpool and England centre-back was in the Sky Sports studio to watch Scott Parker’s side put on a defensive horror show as they lost 3-0 at home to Aston Villa.

“They were a mess the last time they came up.”

“I’m more certain of Fulham going down than Liverpool winning the league,” Carragher said.

“What we saw there defensively was actually unbelievable. Fulham were fortunate that there was another game on tonight and that we didn’t properly analyse the goals. What we saw from Denis Odoi was unbelievable. It was unbelievable what we saw in terms of the goals.

“They were a mess the last time they came up. What they don’t want to be this year is a mess. They’re going down, but it’s almost like they should go down together. Be a club, stick together.”

However, when asked about the tweets that were sent by Tony Khan – Fulham’s director of football/GM/sporting director – Carragher was even less sympathetic.

🗣 "I'm more certain of Fulham going down than Liverpool winning the league"@Carra23 brutally honest assessment of Fulham's performance pic.twitter.com/EpAQsLQjOz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 28, 2020

Carragher on Khan.

Slamming Khan’s decision to post about the fiasco on social media, Carragher said on Sky Sports:

”He’s a clown, getting involved with that. It was a really poor performance. It was that bad that we (him and Roy Keane) were laughing at some of the defending.

“Fulham are going down, I’ve never been more certain of anything in my life. They need to buy at least two-four defenders.”

“It never works (club owners engaging with fans on social media),” he added.

“What does Scott Parker think about that? What do the lads who play at the back think of that – maybe they’ve got to play at the weekend? Just keep your mouth shut.

“Shut your mouth, get on with it, keep your head down.

Here are Khan’s tweets along with Carragher’s reaction to them.

I should + will apologize repeatedly for that performance. I’m sorry everybody. We all need to do a better job. Everyone at the club for the past year worked really hard to get the team up, & now we need to work significantly harder to stay up. I promise better efforts than today — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2020

He’s absolutely right. I’d hoped to have multiple deals done in the past 6 weeks that didn’t come across for frustrating reasons, but we’ll all work hard every day through the window + everyone here needs to work hard as Scott said & do our best to improve our situation & stay up — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2020

Read More About: fulham, jamie carragher, Premier League