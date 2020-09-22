Keys also believes Everton should sign Troy Deeney because he’s a ‘proper’ bloke.

Richard Keys had a staggering change of opinion about James Rodriguez in the space of five days.

The start of every new season is an exciting period for every football fans because it allows us to make predictions, see how new players will bed into the league, and assess the quality of what’s on offer. For Keys, he might regret his early opinion about Rodriguez.

Granted, fans of the beautiful game will put stock into the opinions of experts like Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher because after all, they’ve been there, done it, and got the medals.

On this note, BeIN Sports’ Senior Football Anchor Keys, decided to weigh-in with his own predictions about the season and it’s his views on Everton’s Rodriguez that piqued our interest.

Keys initially not convinced that James Rodriguez would be a success at Everton.

Granted, the Colombian midfielder didn’t see an awful lot of action in the 2019/20 season having only played 14 games in all competitions for Real Madrid, but having played for the likes of Real, Bayern Munich, Monaco, and Porto, it’s clear that he’s certainly talented.

On September 10, Keys wrote on his blog: “Everton? Anything other than a top-half finish would be a total failure. Having appointed Ancelotti they had to back him, but I’m not convinced by James Rodriguez.

“If he was top drawer he wouldn’t be signing for Everton, whoever was in charge. I wouldn’t fancy him at Stoke on a wet Tuesday evening in November, but he’ll look great when the Toffees are 2-up at home.

He added: “For Everton to make an impact, he’s GOT to dominate games. If I was Ancelotti I’d be going after Troy Deeney. That’s what Everton need – Reid and Gray again. Deeney would be fantastic around the club. Like Jagielka, he’s a ‘proper’ bloke.”

A. Proper. Bloke.

Keys backtracks on James Rodriguez call.

Anyway, moving past that remark, on his league debut for Everton against Spurs, Rodriguez became the first Premier League debutant to create at least five chances since Alexis Sanchez for Arsenal in August 2014. He was also named man of the match.

He then followed this up by scoring his first goal for Everton in their 5-2 win over West Brom.

On September 15, Keys updated his blog with this remark about the Colombian: “Everton looked good. James Rodriquez will become a firm favourite at Goodison. He was neat and tidy but I don’t think he affected a great deal. That’s what I expect most weeks.

“Allan, on the other hand, did Peter Reid’s old jersey justice. He was fantastic. His type are a dying breed, but Ancelotti has found a good one there. And what a good goal from Calvert-Lewin. I’ve said before – there’s something about him that I really like.”

