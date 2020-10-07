Jack Wilshere posts cryptic message as rumours about a move to Rangers grow

Rangers have been linked with a surprise move for Jack Wilshere.

After being released by West Ham, former England international Jack Wilshere is currently a free agent but it appears that Rangers are interested in signing him.

The midfielder joined West Ham from Arsenal on a three-year deal in 2018 hoping to resurrect his injury-plagued career. However, he made just 19 appearances for West Ham in all competitions with groin and ankle injuries limiting his playing time.

Various reports have stated that the 28-year-old midfielder is close to agreeing a move to Rangers.

Steven Gerrard bolstered his midfield on deadline day by securing a season-long loan for South Africa powerhouse Bongani Zungu but he might not be done yet.

Having played with Wilshere for England, Gerrard knows his qualities and the midfielder shared a cryptic message on Instagram last night, suggesting he is close to finding a new club.

That egg timer emoji is regularly used by footballers shortly before they announce moves – Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang used it before he signed his new Arsenal contract.

In terms of Wilshere’s fitness, the midfielder has struggled with injuries over the last two years, making just 19 appearances for West Ham, but he insists that he’s fit and raring to go after leaving the Hammers.

On Tuesday, Wilshere released a statement confirming his departure from the London Stadium and his desire to compete at the highest level yet again.

Speaking following his release, said: “I’m still only 28 and feel fit, strong and ready to play. I am still incredibly hungry, ambitious and desperate to play football and achieve success. Despite all my best efforts and intentions, it has not worked out as I expected.

If Jack Wilshere does join Rangers and keep himself fit, his addition is bound to help the Gers as they aim to stop Celtic’s bid to win ten league titles in a row.

