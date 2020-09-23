A small Jack Charlton story which sums up just why he’s so adored by the Irish people

Even during one of Jack Charlton’s most famous moments as Ireland manager, he was still looking out for the Irish fans.

Very few Irish fans will forget the events that unfolded on June 18, 1994 at New Jersey’s Giants Stadium as Jack Charlton’s Ireland faced Italy in the World Cup.

Of course, following the sad passing of Jack Charlton, various anecdotes, clips, and memories of that famous win have been shared in tribute to the great man and rightfully so.

In terms of Ireland’s sporting culture, moments like Ray Houghton’s chip over Pagliuca and Paul McGrath’s famous performance against Robert Baggio have become engrained in our psyche.

However, even during one of Charlton’s greatest ever sporting triumphs, the Geordie was still looking out for the welfare of a few Irish supporters that took to the field to celebrate Ireland’s win over the Italians.

In terms of Charlton’s headspace, this ability to think of others rather than instantly celebrate a magnificent achievement speaks volumes about the man.

After all, try and imagine his headspace.

He’s just after beating Italy, a magnificent team that eliminated Ireland at the previous World Cup as they advanced to the semi-final. Aside from this, there was the heartbreak of missing out on Euro ’92, the difficult qualification campaign to reach USA ’94 which included trips to Spain, Denmark, and an emotionally-draining finale against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

To compound matters, Charlton also had to deal with Ireland’s preparation for the Italian game with massive question marks over the fitness of Paul McGrath, and selection issues to contend with too – Charlton thought long and hard about starting Gary Kelly and Jason McAteer against the Italians.

The Irish manager also had the minor issue of having to deal with an Italian team that boasted the likes of Maldini, Costacurta, Baresi, Baggio, and Signori, all while 77,000 people looked on from the stands with millions more watching around the world.

In a word, pressure.

But as the final whistle rang and his squad – and the country – was swept away in a wave of instant euphoria, the Irish manager still had the compassion and empathy to look after the welfare of a few Irish supporters.

In the book Jack Charlton’s American World Cup Diary, he recounts the scenes that unfolded as the full-time whistle rang at Giants Stadium.

“Victory, sweet victory is ours. We’ve gone and done what the critics said was impossible, and for the first time in eight meetings of the countries, we’ve beaten Italy. I walk to Arrigo Sacchi, tell him that I expect Italy to win their next two games, and I’m just about to leave the pitch when I notice the police manhandling two of our supporters on the pitch. They’ve just run on to congratulate the players and while they’re bang out of order in doing that, I’m incensed by the way they’re being treated.

“So I tell the police: ‘By all means arrest them, but do it sensibly. There are 20,000 of our supporters out there watching you and they’ll not stand by and see these two lads abused.’ The cops got the message and take them off quietly,” said the Ireland manager.

Jack Charlton, a man of the people.

