Jack Charlton’s wonderful story about ‘the high point of a love affair with Ireland’

A sign of just how much Big Jack loved Ireland.

With the new documentary on Jack Charlton bound to be an emotional watch for every Irish football fan, Finding Jack Charlton will give viewers a brief glimpse into the special bond that Charlton had for Ireland and its people.

Granted, during his tenure as manager of the Republic of Ireland, Jack Charlton helped to elevate the Irish team to heights unknown as they qualified for their first European Championships and World Cups.

Simply put, during a time of economic depression and civil unrest, the Ireland team under Jack Charlton made more people happy than it’s possible to measure.

Aside from this, the World Cup winner understood Irish culture and in turn, we loved him for it.

For his achievements, Charlton was awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin in 1994 by Lord Mayor Tomás Mac Giolla. In doing so, Charlton would become the first Englishman to be given the honour since 1854.

Writing in the book Jack Charlton’s American World Cup Diary, the beloved manager recounts his memories of that day. To begin with, Charlton didn’t think the event was going to be that big a deal. How wrong he was.

“It was only when I got to the presentation area in College Green in Dublin that I knew I was guilty of a monumental miscalculation. This was no routine award ceremony – and there were thousands of Dubliners out there on the streets to prove it. Only then did I realise the dimensions of the honour which was about to be conferred on me come into focus. Only then did I feel privileged and suitably fortunate of the city’s highest award.

“The Lord Mayor in his address referred to me as a special Englishman, and to be honest, I felt a bit special just then. What appealed to me most was the fact that I was the first Englishman this century to receive this honour. The last one apparently was a plumbing contractor who undertook a major scheme in the city in the mid-1850s,” said Charlton.

Later on in the diary, Charlton says that he was asked to sign a very special book after receiving this award, one that includes the signatures of distinguished people like Mother Theresa, JFK, Nelson Mandela and the Pope.

Charlton adds: “It was a tremendous honour for me to be allowed to join them in receiving the freedom of Dublin, particularly since only 62 people in history have been so honoured. ”

In his speech, the Ireland manager thanked all the players who worked with him and his diligent staff members. However, given the incredible feats that Jack Charlton achieved during his time as Ireland manager, he’d call this honour “the high point of a love affair with Ireland.”

“I’m sure that the people back in Ashington would have been chuffed to discover that one of their own had made it to the top in Dublin, and that a miner’s son had joined some of the most famous people of the century on this city’s roll of honour. For me, it was the high point of a love affair with Ireland and the Irish. I’ve now been involved with the Irish team and the Irish people since 1986, and I can honestly say that they’ve been the happiest years of my life.

“Since taking the Ireland job, my travels have taken me to every nook and cranny in the country and I’ve grown to love the place even more. At the end of the day, I think it’s down primarily to the friendliness of the people,” said Jack Charlton.

Ireland loved him right back.