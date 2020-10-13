The new documentary on the legendary Jack Charlton looks extraordinary

There won’t be a dry eye in Ireland after this documentary airs. A fitting tribute to the iconic Jack Charlton.

With COVID-19 depriving the world of so many things, for Irish football fans, one of the moments when the impact of the global pandemic really hit home was when they couldn’t pay tribute in person to the legendary Jack Charlton.

In fact, Charlton’s eldest son John said that the family will “get over to Ireland when the time is right” for an Irish send-off.

On the subject of an Irish send-off for the beloved manager, John Charlton was optimistic that it will happen, once travel restrictions are eased.

“We will get over to Ireland when the time is right and with the help of the FAI, we will have an Irish send-off for my dad. We all look forward to that but in the meantime, we want to thank you all for everything over the last fortnight. Your support has been really special for us all,” he said.

While that could be some time away, Irish supporters can take solace in the fact that a new documentary about the life of Jack Charlton will pay tribute to the legendary manager and World Cup winner.

Filmed during the last 18 months of Jack Charlton’s life and detailing his previously undocumented life with dementia, Finding Jack Charlton is a uniquely emotional insight into the life and career of a sporting legend.

The film is set for release in Irish cinemas on 6 November and on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Download from 23 November 2020.

Obviously, plans and dates can change due to COVID, but after seeing the first trailer, it’s bound to an emotional watch.

The documentary is released courtesy of Noah Media Group, the creators of some of the most acclaimed feature-length sports documentaries of recent years (Bobby Robson: More than a Manager, The Edge, Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans).

Directed by Gabriel Clarke (Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager; Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans) and Pete Thomas (Adam Hills: Take His Legs), and executively produced by former Republic of Ireland captain Andy Townsend, the documentary provides a portrait of an extraordinary man: an English World Cup-winning legend, who became an Irish hero.

Shot on location in Ireland and England, the documentary also explores Jack Charlton’s life with dementia. This contemporary narrative forms a central theme of the story, offering an intimate, compelling insight into Jack the man and the challenge faced by thousands of families universally.

The documentary features key characters from throughout Jack’s career, with contributions from Jack’s family for the first time, including his wife Pat and son John.

They are supported by major figures in football, music, film and politics, enabling the exploration of the major pillars of Jack’s life: Jack & England, Jack & Ireland, and Jack & his brother, Sir Bobby Charlton.

Contributors include former players Andy Townsend, Paul McGrath, Niall Quinn, David O’Leary and Packie Bonner, U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., Bertie Ahern, comedian Brendan O’Carroll and more.

Significantly, Jack’s family have given access to detailed, hand-written notes that Jack made and kept safe throughout his career. These personal thoughts are an intimate window into Jack’s managerial philosophy and offer a new level of understanding into ‘Finding Jack’.

Multiple sources of revealing, unseen archive footage have also been uncovered, captured behind the scenes with Jack and the Ireland team during the World Cup in 1990 and on the road to their qualification for the 1994 World Cup in the USA.

Aside from a cinematic and DVD/Blu-Ray release, the film is also scheduled to be shown on Virgin Media in the coming future too.

Take a look at what’s in store when Finding Jack Charlton is released.

Clip via Finding Jack Charlton Film

Read More About: Football, Ireland, Jack Charlton