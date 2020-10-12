Stephen Kenny has called up five players to his squad for the Finland game

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has called five players into the squad for the Nations League match against Finland.

Prior to kick-off in Ireland’s Nations League tie against Wales, Stephen Kenny’s plans were thrown into disarray after the FAI confirmed that one of the players in the squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Subsequently, four other players that were deemed to be close contacts of this player were also made unavailable for selection.

After the mixup over the false-positive test in Slovakia – which culminated in Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly being withdrawn from the game – and injuries to David McGoldrick and James McCarthy, Kenny only had seven players to choose from on the bench for the draw with Wales, two of them being goalkeepers.

Call ups were always going to happen and the former Dundalk man has looked to the U-21s for reinforcements.

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O’Shea and Derby County midfielder Jason Knight have been promoted from the U-21 squad, while Norwich City striker Adam Idah rejoins the panel following clearance from the HSE.

QPR midfielder Ryan Manning has been called into the senior squad for the first time and Portsmouth forward Ronan Curtis is the fifth player to link up.

All five players have joined the squad in Dublin before they travel to Finland on Tuesday for Wednesday’s Nations League match in Helsinki.

The Ireland squad and backroom staff were tested for COVID-19 at their Dublin base on Sunday night with results due on Monday afternoon.

Despite missing the Wales game through injury, James McCarthy also travels to Helsinki with the squad.

Here’s the Republic of Ireland squad in full for the match against Finland:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jason Knight (Derby County), Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).

Forwards: Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)

