Quiz: Can you name all the Irish goalscorers at major international tournaments?

12 players have scored goals for Ireland at World Cups and European Championships. Can you name them all?

Sadly, during this international window, Irish supporters had their dreams of reaching Euro 2020 crushed after the playoff defeat to Slovakia.

However, in an effort to lift the spirits, we’ve decided to test your memory of Irish goalscorers at major international football tournaments – the World Cup and European Championship.

We’re not counting penalty shootouts, just goals in normal play.

From Euro ’88 to Euro 2016, the Republic of Ireland have reached six major tournaments and scored in every one of them.

Can you name the players though?

You’ve got five minutes. Go!





