Manchester City’s preparations for the season opener against Wolves have been dealt a blow after their midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tested positive for coronavirus.

The German international is now the third City player to return a positive test since the start of the season following Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez.

The former Borussia Dortmund man will now self-isolate for 10 days and will play no part in City’s Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

In a statement, City said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19. lkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Everyone at the Club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery.”

Following the positive coronavirus test, it’s expected that Ilkay Gundogan will also miss this week’s Carabao Cup match against Bournemouth and next weekend’s match against Leicester City at the Etihad.

The Germany international should return to training after his isolation period but he may also be a doubt for City’s clash against Leeds on October 3, as he will have to regain fitness.