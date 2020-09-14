Graeme Souness was extremely critical of Mark Noble’s decision to slam the West Ham board

In a recent tweet that was sent by Mark Noble, the West Ham captain was very critical of the club’s decision to sell Grady Diangana to West Brom. Graeme Souness feels that Noble ” should have kept it to himself.”

Following West Ham’s opening day defeat to Newcastle, Sky pundit Graeme Souness was very critical of Mark Noble’s decision to openly voice his displeasure at the club’s owners.

A few weeks ago, West Brom signed Grady Diangana from The Hammers for an undisclosed fee, with the winger signing a five-year deal at The Hawthorns.

The move sees Diangana return to familiar surroundings having spent last season on loan at West Brom where he scored eight goals and registered seven assists.

The England u21 international started for Albion in their 3-0 defeat to Leicester on Sunday.

At the time of the transfer, Noble didn’t mince his words about the move and said on Twitter: “As captain of this football club, I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!!”

However, Souness feels that Noble’s decision has let David Moyes down.

As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!! https://t.co/oNPPEp8Pt6 — MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) September 4, 2020

When asked about West Ham’s 2-0 defeat, Souness said: “Players have let him (Moyes) down. In my opinion, Mark Noble has let them down. Eight days ago, he threw a hand grenade into the mix. He’s questioning – if not the manager – then people further up the tree who have made that football decision to sell the young player to West Brom. Does he know the ins and outs of the finances at West Ham? Where he feels that he can say that.

“If he felt that, he should have kept it to himself. That has not helped their cause. You can’t expect David Moyes to come out and say that it didn’t impact on their performance but I can guarantee it did. I’m a football person, I’ve been around football clubs a long time, and that would have impacted on West Ham in the buildup to this game. Their captain has shot himself in the foot, it’s no business of his. If he did feel like that, keep it to yourself son. It did not help the West Ham cause,” he said.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink agreed with Souness’ opinion and felt that Noble “can’t come out and say that” and that the West Ham captain should have been “concerned with keeping the group together.”

You can view their comments below.

Clip via Sky Sports Football

Read More About: Football, Graeme Souness, West Ham