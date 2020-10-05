Graeme Souness called ‘uneducated’ after providing his take on why Liverpool lost to Villa

Souness’ comments upset some of the Villa staff.

Graeme Souness has been called ‘uneducated’ and ‘clueless’ by an Aston Villa groundsman after the Sky Sports pundit said that the length of the grass on the pitch at Villa Park was a contributing factor in Liverpool’s 7-2 defeat.

‘What I would say, Villa, and it’s the same for both teams, I think they’ve left the grass longer than normal to slow Liverpool’s movement. All the top teams want short grass, a fast pitch. That doesn’t look like a fast pitch to me,” Souness said while working as a pundit for Sky Sports on the match.

A superb first-half hat-trick from Ollie Watkins helped Villa to a 7-2 victory, handing Klopp’s side their first defeat of the season. It was the first time Liverpool conceded seven goals in a match in any competition since 1963.

However, a member of Villa’s groundstaff, Eddie Mills, has since called Souness’ comments ‘uneducated’ and ‘insulting to all the massively hardworking groundsmen up and done the country.’

Mr. Mills also works as the course manager at Edgbaston Golf Club, aside from his duties at Villa Park.

As for the Liverpool players, defender Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports that the squad would review their performance but would not get too down on themselves.

“We have to be very hard with each other – and we will be. It’s key to not get crazy but we have to be stepping it up. The performance level between the last game against Arsenal for the league and today was too big … everyone has to take responsibility.”

After the international break, the champions have a Merseyside derby against Everton to contend with.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his side will learn from the numerous mistakes that they made at Villa Park. For Graeme Souness, he’ll be hoping that the pitch is up to nick.

Read More About: aston villa, Graeme Souness, Liverpool