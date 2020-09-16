Here are the best young players in Europe, as per the Golden Boy nominees

Seven Premier League players make the grade as the final shortlist for the prestigious award is announced. Here are the final 40 players in the Golden Boy nominees.

Players from Manchester United, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Wolves are all represented in the shortlist of 40 young footballers that are in contention to win the Golden Boy award after the nominees were selected.

After a rather tumultuous few days, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Man City midfielder Phil Foden both have something to lift their spirits because they’ve made the final shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy Award.

The Manchester pair, who were sent home from England duty for breaching Covid-19 guidelines, are just two of seven representatives from the Premier League in the running for the prestigious award.

Every year, Italian outlet Tuttosport compiles a list of the best footballers under the age of 21 before announcing the overall winner, as selected by 40 journalists across Europe.

Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix won last year’s award, while previous winners include the likes of Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe.

In terms of the Premier League representation, Arsenal’s Bukayo Sako has also made the final 40 – the England u-21 international is highly regarded by Mikel Arteta and has also recently signed a new long-term contract at the club.

Fresh from scoring his first senior goal for Wales, Liverpool defender Neco Williams is also on the shortlist, along with Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Wolves’ new £35m club-record signing Fabio Silva is also in the running after catching the eye at FC Porto, while another new arrival to the Premier League, Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres, has done enough to impress thanks to his performances at Valencia.

While these seven players all have a bright future ahead, it’s unlikely that they’ll pip the likes of Alphonso Davies for the title – after all, the Canadian international was an integral part of Bayern Munich’s treble-winning side – while Borussia Dortmund pair Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho will also provide tough competition, as will Barcelona’s Ansu Fati and Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo.

Irish striker Michael Obafemi made the original list, but he has since been cut.

Here’s the shortlist of the 40 players who comprise the Golden Boy award nominees for 2020.

Marley Ake (Marseille)

Marcos Antonio (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Adil Aouchiche (Saint-Etienne)

Benoit Badiashile (Monaco)

Mitchel Bakker (PSG)

Myron Boadu (AZ)

Dennis Borkowski (RB Leipzig)

Rafael Camacho (Sporting Lisbon)

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta)

Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Jonathan David (Lille)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Sergino Dest (Ajax)

Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan)

Tomas Esteves (FC Porto)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Phil Foden (Man City)

Amine Gouiri (Nice)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Mason Greenwood (Man United)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven)

Ozan Kabak (Schalke)

Michal Karbownik (Legia Warsaw)

Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)

Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Fabio Silva (Wolves)

Vladyslav Supriaha (Dynamo Kiev)

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg)

Tomas Tavares (Benfica)

Sandro Tonali (AC Milan)

Ferran Torres (Man City)

Christos Tzolis (PAOK)

Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Neco Williams (Liverpool)

