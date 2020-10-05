Gary Neville outlines the main concern he has with Manchester United signing Edinson Cavani

Cavani is set to arrive today but Gary Neville has some worries over the deal.

After the 6-1 drubbing by Tottenham, Gary Neville was very frank about the massive problems that need to be solved at Old Trafford and it appears that Solskjaer is taking the first steps by signing Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that striker Cavani is now signing the first part of his contract which will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2022. The agent’s fee has been agreed and all the other details have been confirmed.

Edinson Cavani is now signing the first part of his new contract as Manchester United player until June 2022. Agents fee agreed, all details sorted and… here we go confirmed! 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Elsewhere, Manchester United and Porto have reached an agreement for the Brazilian defender Alex Telles. It’s reported that the last details on that deal will be sorted over the next few hours, then medicals and an official announcement.

However, Neville was in attendance at Old Trafford to commentate on Man Utd’s defeat to Spurs and prior to the match, he was asked to provide his opinion on the Cavani deal.

While certain of the Uruguayan striker’s attitude and work ethic, the former United right-back had major questions surrounding the last-minute nature of the deal.

“They need a striker, they need a forward. My emotion when I heard about it was a feeling that I probably had when Falcao, Ibrahimovic, and Ighalo signed. It’s very last minute and it has come up out of nowhere. There’s an element of thrill, intrigue, and excitement to it because he’s one of the world’s great strikers over the last 5-10 years. You hope he can come out here and set the stadium and league on fire,” said Neville.

The former Valencia coach was also critical of United’s lack of movement in the transfer window and their decision to leave the majority of their deals down to the final day.

“There’s also an element of how did we end up here? Two-three months ago, the club acted with great class during the coronavirus period. You had Rashford’s charitable work and they finished third in the league. You thought that’s as close as they’re going to get to City with this team that they’ve currently got – they can go and get 3/4 signings and close the gap. We’re here on the eve of transfer deadline day and nothing has been done apart from Van De Beek.

“Cavani will be welcome, he’s different to the other strikers. I hope he comes here fit and firing. He has always worked hard, he’s always had a great attitude and work ethic, I don’t think there are any doubts around that. I don’t think he’s the type to come for a swansong or a payoff, I think he has more about him. I don’t think he’ll come with anything else aside from the attitude that he has to prove himself. However, I don’t think it was in the strategy or in the plan, and certainly, it couldn’t have been because something like this couldn’t have been kept quiet as long as it has,” said Neville.

Clip via Sky Sports Football