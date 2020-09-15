Gary Lineker takes pay cut and will continue to host Match Of The Day until 2025

The BBC has confirmed that Gary Lineker has signed a new contract that will keep him at the corporation until 2025. As part of the deal, Lineker has taken a pay cut and agreed to various conditions.

Football fans will be seeing more of Gary Lineker on their screens after the TV host renewed his contract with the BBC.

The former England captain will continue as Match Of The Day host, a programme he first presented back in 1999 as well as fronting the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup, major football tournaments and BBC Sports Personality Of The Year.

The new deal for Gary Lineker involves a reduction of 23% in his pay.

Last year, the former Spurs and Barcelona striker took home £1.75m in the financial year, well ahead of any other BBC employee.

The Guardian are reporting that the new contract includes an agreement to be more careful in his use of Twitter to push political causes.

Tim Davie, the new BBC director-general, has emphasised that all BBC staff would be bound by strict new social media guidelines and that impartiality is key. Lineker has been criticised by some for expressing his political views on social media, views that often criticise the Tory government.

On the new pay deal, Gary Lineker says: “I love working with the BBC, and am very proud to continue to be a part of their outstanding football team. I’m looking forward to the next five years – with a European Championship and World Cup on the horizon, it’s exciting times for me and the team.”

Philip Bernie, BBC Head of TV Sport, adds: “Gary is the outstanding football presenter of his time. The BBC is extremely pleased to have him leading our coverage so exceptionally, for another five years.”

Main image via BBC

Read More About: Football, gary lineker