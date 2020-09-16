Bale looks set to return to the Premier League.

Gareth Bale looks set to be playing in the Premier League next season and it appears that his old club Spurs are at the head of the queue for his signature.

However, a Tottenham player – Dele Alli – could be moving to Real Madrid as part of the deal.

Bale’s seven-year tenure at Real Madrid could be drawing to a close after his agent revealed that he is in negotiations with Spurs for Bale to return to his former club.

The Welshman has been frozen out of the first-team picture at the Bernabéu under Zinedine Zidane and while Spurs are leading the chase for his signature, no deal has been confirmed yet.

During his time at the Bernabéu, Bale has been a success as he won four Champions League titles, two LaLigas and a Copa del Rey.

Aside from this, he scored memorable goals in the finals of both the European and domestic cup competitions.

Given the financial limitations that most clubs are operating in during this era of COVID-19, it’s understood that any deal will be complex and AS have reported that Spurs attacker Dele Alli could feature in the deal.

They report that Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in the England midfielder and that he could be a factor in Bale’s return, that is if Mourinho and Daniel Levy can be persuaded to include the 24-year-old midfielder in the deal for Bale.

The Telegraph also report that Spurs view a loan-swap deal involving Dele Alli can be done as a way of avoiding a transfer fee. In terms of the financial details of the deal, they report that Bale will return to Spurs on loan with the London club paying 50% of his wages (£300,000).

In return, Dele Alli moves in the other direction to the Santiago Bernabeu with Real paying 100% of his wages (£150,000).

Overall, the maths mean that while Tottenham would pay Bale £300,000, their accounts would only reflect an increase in outgoings of £150,000 due to the Alli savings.

Of course, this is reliant on Spurs budgeting for one marquee signing this window, with wages around the 150k mark. If Bale does arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he’s set to be joined by Sergio Reguilón who’s expected to join the club from Real Madrid.

