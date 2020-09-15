The fastest footballers in the world have been revealed

The fastest footballers in the world this year have been revealed.

Alphonso Davies had a year to celebrate with Bayern Munich. However, the Canadian international also has a new personal achievement to add to his glowing CV after he was named the faster footballer in world football.

In a match that was brimming with memorable moments, it’s arguable that Davies had the most notable one during Bayern Munich’s 8-2 demolition of Barcelona.

In the 63rd minute, Davies picked up the ball in Barcelona’s half before dribbling past Lionel Messi and Arturo Vidal, before he went one-on-one against Semedo.

After taking the Portuguese defender down the line, one quick step over left the Barcelona man for dead. Davies then dropped the shoulder and drove into the box before setting Joshua Kimmich up for an easy tap in to make it 5-2.

Granted, we’ve seen countless the Canadian use his blistering pace on numerous occasions, but that was frightening.

Since joining Bayern Munich for a record-breaking $13 million fee, the highest transfer fee ever paid for a Major League Soccer player, Davies has been a revelation and was an integral part of Bayern Munich team that captured last year’s Bundesliga, German Cup and the Champions League.

Having previously broken the Bundesliga speed record with a sprint of 22.7mph, the former Vancouver Whitecaps player has now claimed the title of 2020’s fastest player.

Ironically, the player he beat to claim the Bundesliga record – 22.67 mph set by Borussia Dortmund’s Achraf Hakimi – is the second faster player on the list.

It’s no surprise to see Wolves speedster Adama Traore make the grade while nobody could argue with the pace of Kylian Mbappe.

Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and the 35-year old Cristiano Ronaldo complete the list that was compiled by Gazzetta dello Sport.

You can view the list in full below.

The 6 fastest players in 2020 💨 Alphonso Davies – 36.51 km/h

Achraf Hakimi – 36.48 km/h

Adama Traore – 36.21 km/h

Kylian Mbappe – 36.04 km/h

Erling Haaland – 36.04 km/h

Cristiano Ronaldo – 34.60 km/h (via Gazzetta dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/YoePmunbYX — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 14, 2020

