Manchester United sign Uruguayan teenager that’s highly rated by Forlan and Riquelme

Facundo Pellistri has signed for Manchester United and he’s highly rated by two people in the know.

It was always going to be a busy transfer deadline day for Manchester United and that was shown by the arrivals of Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Amad Traoré, Facundo Pellistri, and 16-year-old centre-back Willy Kambwala as the window closed.

Chris Smalling has also left the club for Roma.

While three of the moves drew major headlines and were discussed for quite some time, the acquisition of Facundo Pellistri from Club Atletico Penarol on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year, has caught some by surprise.

In terms of his career development, the 18-year-old has already featured 37 times for Penarol in the Uruguayan Primera Division club’s first team.

Former United forward Diego Forlan gave Pellistri his debut when he was manager of Penarol and he explained earlier in the year why the youngster is so exciting.

“Pellistri has huge potential. There is still a lot to work on. He is growing and he makes the difference. We know it will be difficult to keep him for a long time. He has great pace and that is hard to handle,” said Forlan via the Manchester Evening Post.

Argentinian icon Juan Roman Riquelme is also a fan of the teenager.

“He is young, talented, he hasn’t played that much but you can see he is a real rascal with the ball at his feet. And that is important. There is not many like him around, who have the courage to be so cheeky on the pitch. That is highly valuable,” said Riquelme last December.

Speaking about the move, Pellistri said: “To join a club with the history of Manchester United is a dream come true. I have learnt a lot at Penarol and I would like to thank them for everything they have done for me. To have the confidence of the manager is an amazing feeling and I know that working with him will be perfect for my development.

“I am coming into a squad full of great players who I will learn from every day. Everyone knows that Manchester United is a club that gives young players an opportunity and I am ready to work hard every day to earn those chances and prove myself in England.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Our scouts have followed Facundo for a long time and we believe that he will be a real talent for the long term. Whilst we understand it will take time for him to adapt to the English game, he is capable of having an impact with his pace and ability to beat his opponent.

“Facundo has the perfect platform at Manchester United to develop and he has all of the technical qualities and the right mentality required to become a top player here. We are all looking forward to working with him to fulfil his potential over the coming years.”

Manchester United fans will be hoping that Facundo Pellistri hits the ground running at Old Trafford.

