Fabinho explains the advice Klopp gave him as he fills in for the injured Van Dijk

Fabinho was terrific in Liverpool’s win over Ajax.

After making a superb goalline clearance to stop Dusan Tadic’s lobbed effort and marshalling Liverpool’s back-four against Ajax, you could argue that Fabinho deputised for both Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk against the Dutch giants.

Of course, the Brazilian has played centre-back before for the Reds – most recently, he was superb in that position in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – and while any team in the world would miss van Dijk, Fabinho is showing that he’s up to the challenge of replacing the injured Dutchman.

While partnering Joe Gomez, the Brazil international, who typically plays in Liverpool’s midfield three, looked comfortable and assured as Liverpool secured a vital win.

Going forward, the Reds didn’t quite hit find top gear but Ajax’s chances were also limited.

After the match, Fabinho was speaking to Viaplay Fotball about the game, van Dijk’s knee injury, and why Klopp has told him to be more vocal on the pitch, especially when he is playing as a centre-back.

‘Tactically, I have to be ready for the long balls and try to organise the team. It’s not easy but I have to do a little of what Virgil always does – talk to the team and try to be a leader. Of course, I am not really but I will do my best. It was very important for me and for the team to keep the clean sheet today for the team’s confidence.

‘The manager said to me I have to talk more to the team, to try to organise the team. Sometimes, a little bit I was like “second ball”, “be ready” to try to press good. I try to be in this role as well, I try to do my best,” he said.

With an anterior cruciate ligament injury almost certainly ruling van Dijk out for the rest of the season, it’s looking increasingly likely that Liverpool’s centre-back pairings will alternate between Fabinho, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Speaking about the injury to van Dijk, Fabinho said that the news was a massive shock to the Liverpool squad.

“When I knew Virgil was out for a long time, it was a little bit of a shock. First of all, I think he’s the best defender in the world. And he’s a leader of the team and in the dressing room – he keeps a good mood and a good atmosphere. We will miss this but we have to keep going and win the games for him,” said the former Sevilla man.

As for Liverpool’s immediate future, the champions host Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday.

You can view Fabinho’s interview in full below.

.@_fabinhotavares: – When I heard Virgil was out for a long time, it was a little bit of a shock. First of all, I think he's the best defender in the world. And he's a leader on the team. (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/PrWwChz4KO — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) October 21, 2020

Read More About: Football, jurgen klopp, Liverpool