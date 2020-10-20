Merseyside Police investigate offensive tweets aimed at two Everton players

The investigation comes after the recent Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

The Merseyside Police are investigating a number of offensive tweets that were directed at two Everton footballers.

The investigation comes after last weekend’s incident-packed Merseyside derby, which saw Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk injured during a collision with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Van Dijk is set to undergo knee surgery after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage, while Pickford – whose challenge wasn’t deemed worthy of a red card – has also escaped retrospective action.

In a statement, a Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a number of offensive tweets made in relation to two Everton footballers. The language used in the tweets is totally unacceptable and we are taking the reports extremely seriously. Those who use the internet to target others, and who commit criminal offences such as making threats or committing a hate crime in doing so, are not beyond the law.

It adds: “Detectives are making enquiries to identify the individuals who posted the tweets and where we identify offences we will take action to bring those responsible to justice.”

While the police statement hasn’t confirmed the identity of the players, the Liverpool Echo has said that the tweets were aimed at Everton duo Jordan Pickford and Richarlison.

Pickford injured Van Dijk in the sixth minute of the match following a clumsy challenge, while Richarlison was shown a red card in the closing stages of the match for a rash tackle on Liverpool summer signing Thiago, for which he later publicly apologised.

As for matters on the field, Klopp’s men are preparing for their Champions League opener against Ajax while Everton travel to Southampton on Sunday.

