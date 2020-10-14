Report: Ireland and England could face each other in a friendly next month

Here’s how a meeting with the old enemy at Wembley could be on the cards.

After New Zealand pulled out of their friendly against England next month at Wembley, the Irish Independent are reporting that Ireland are being earmarked as replacements.

Originally, England were due to play the All Whites on Thursday, November 12 in London.

However, those plans have now changed after the visitors pulled out because many of their players would have to quarantine when they returned to their clubs across Europe and at home in New Zealand.

We can confirm New Zealand’s withdrawal from next month’s international friendly. We will announce replacement opposition in due course. #threelions https://t.co/sKqog0ro2V — England (@England) October 14, 2020

At present, Ireland are scheduled to play Wales on November 15 and Bulgaria three days later. However, prior to those Nations League ties, there is a window to play an international friendly.

Had Ireland been successful against Slovakia last week, they would have been playing Northern Ireland in their Euro 2020 playoff on November 12th.

However, a few months ago, it was proposed that the two losers of Slovakia vs Ireland and Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland would also meet each other in a friendly match.

It’s still unclear if Stephen Kenny’s men have to travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina for a meaningless kickaround on that date, as was discussed previously.

In a previous interview with The Mirror, former FAI President Donal Conway said: “We’ve commitments under the centralised TV deal to play a certain number of matches over a cycle.

“Therefore we could be encouraged to play a friendly but the four teams involved might not be excited at that prospect. If you are a losing team, I don’t think that’s the next thing you want to move into – a friendly. I think the understanding is that the loser of Bosnia-Northern Ireland will host the friendly but there has been nothing moved on that.”

However, that interview was given in December 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic threw the world into chaos.

At present, there’s no official fixture in the FAI’s calendar for November 12 but given the close geographical proximity of Ireland to England, it’s arguable that Stephen Kenny’s men would be the preferred opponents for England because both Scotland and Northern Ireland have Euro play-offs on November 12.

Aside from this, England have just played Wales last week, meaning Ireland would be a favoured fixture, especially for clubs that are reluctant to release their players for international duty in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

The FA have said that they will announce England’s replacement opposition in due course.

